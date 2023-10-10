BIP Wealth LLC Sells 499 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BIP Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.62. 1,383,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.