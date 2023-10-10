BIP Wealth LLC Sells 565 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VV stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,158. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.89 and its 200-day moving average is $196.99.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

