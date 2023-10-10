BIP Wealth LLC Sells 836 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.03. 251,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,914. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.51 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

