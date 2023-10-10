BIP Wealth LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $312.37. The company had a trading volume of 938,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,382. The company has a market capitalization of $207.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.38. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

