Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on BIRDF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIRDF
Bird Construction Price Performance
Bird Construction Company Profile
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bird Construction
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.