Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BIRDF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Bird Construction stock remained flat at $7.42 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

