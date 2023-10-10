BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 454,475 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 454,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $3,135,877.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,649,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,082,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 285,968 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,984,617.92.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 317,729 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,157,379.91.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 191,017 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,327,568.15.

On Thursday, September 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $1,013,424.72.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 195,645 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,308,865.05.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BIGZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. 1,905,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,280. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

