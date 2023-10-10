Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

