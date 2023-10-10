Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) & Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Critical Analysis

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vimeo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vimeo has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.03, indicating that its share price is 603% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vimeo currently has a consensus target price of $6.06, suggesting a potential upside of 70.29%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and Blue Sphere’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $433.03 million 1.37 -$79.59 million ($0.13) -27.38 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vimeo.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -5.10% -6.09% -3.57% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, agencies, schools, and nonprofits. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

