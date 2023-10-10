Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) PT Raised to GBX 690

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.20) to GBX 690 ($8.45) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYPLF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.18) to GBX 860 ($10.53) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 690 ($8.45) to GBX 750 ($9.18) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Bodycote Stock Performance

About Bodycote

BYPLF remained flat at $8.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

