Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.53

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.53 and last traded at C$12.78, with a volume of 8802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.80.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.62.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.84 million for the quarter.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.
