Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Up to $26.89

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $27.68. Bristow Group shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 289 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $782.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.38 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.51%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bristow Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
