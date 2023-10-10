Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Up to $26.89

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $27.68. Bristow Group shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 289 shares traded.

Bristow Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $782.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.38 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $273,043.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,666,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,709,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Bristow Group news, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $68,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,588.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $273,043.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,666,860 shares in the company, valued at $113,709,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,726 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bristow Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

