Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Down 2.3%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.12. 15,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 547,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $651.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.49.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $147,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $492,910. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.