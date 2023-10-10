California Resources (CRC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of California Resources (NYSE: CRC) recently:

10/5/2023 – California Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $63.00 to $64.00.

9/25/2023 – California Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2023 – California Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2023 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – California Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CRC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.82. 448,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,793. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

