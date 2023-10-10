Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.00

Shares of Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.81), with a volume of 437316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.60 ($1.16).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) target price on shares of Calnex Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,576.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.18.

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

