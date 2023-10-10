Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 195.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Iris Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. 269,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,118. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Iris Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

