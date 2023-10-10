Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Director Buys $14,200.00 in Stock

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) Director Paul Gisbert Auwaerter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CAPR stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. 108,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,771. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.98.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 323.39% and a negative net margin of 309.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on CAPR

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.