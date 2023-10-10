Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,810,000 after acquiring an additional 986,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 879,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.56. 366,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

