Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,691 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 80,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

