Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,070 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE A traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.38. 677,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $160.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.51. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

