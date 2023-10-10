Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,660 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in LKQ by 1,010.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in LKQ by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 819,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,264. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.