Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 8,837 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.86. 294,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,272. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.00.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.48 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.01%.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

