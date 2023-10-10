Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Aflac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

AFL stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,319. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

