Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $280,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.47%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

