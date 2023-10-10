Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $4 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 411.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,089 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,709 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 59,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 655,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 169,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000.

IBTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. 242,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,563. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

