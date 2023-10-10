Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,913 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

APO traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,898. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

