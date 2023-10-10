Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 610 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -20.49%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

