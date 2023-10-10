CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

CAVA Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CAVA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,469. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.48. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

See Also

