Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/10/2023 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $172.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $168.00 to $173.00.

9/29/2023 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Cboe Global Markets had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Cboe Global Markets is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $148.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BATS CBOE traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $161.88. 736,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.45.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

