CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of IGR stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 669,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $7.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.