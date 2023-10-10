CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of IGR stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 669,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 775,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 24.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

