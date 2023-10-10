CCC Intelligent Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,836 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 980% compared to the typical daily volume of 170 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 420,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.53. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

