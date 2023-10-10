Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 355412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Cellular Goods Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of -1.50.

About Cellular Goods

(Get Free Report)

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.