CenterStar Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.1% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,143,000 after buying an additional 292,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

