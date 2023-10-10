Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,855,000 after acquiring an additional 727,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $13,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 214,648 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,702,000 after purchasing an additional 207,813 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,795.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 133,714 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,211.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,371 shares of company stock worth $2,151,777. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.0 %

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. 12,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,165. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

