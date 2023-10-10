CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,070 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

