CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $534.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.09 and a 200-day moving average of $472.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.