ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Up 7.6%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 6,776,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,182,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.71.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,473,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,261,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,473,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,261,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,487,170 shares of company stock valued at $26,162,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $35,628,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

