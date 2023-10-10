Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at Citigroup

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $235.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.33.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $208.98. The stock had a trading volume of 389,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $181.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.44 and a 200-day moving average of $198.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 87,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $22,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.