Citigroup Increases AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $79.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get AerCap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AER

AerCap Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 574,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. AerCap has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.