Citigroup Trims Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Target Price to $103.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $113.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE VAL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 103,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 50.5% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,326,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,003,000 after acquiring an additional 873,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valaris by 64.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,757,000 after acquiring an additional 867,097 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,966,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Valaris by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,526,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after purchasing an additional 651,428 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

