Close Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,406,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

