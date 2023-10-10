Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after buying an additional 156,281 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.9% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 498,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.68. 3,245,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.