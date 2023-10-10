Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,397 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 544,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
