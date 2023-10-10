Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $14.84 on Tuesday, reaching $870.72. 480,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,291. The firm has a market cap of $359.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $854.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $786.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.