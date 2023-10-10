Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.2% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

