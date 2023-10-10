Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Cut by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 756,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 89,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,574,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,081,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,569,361. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

