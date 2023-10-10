Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,699 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,543. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.