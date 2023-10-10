Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 22.2% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 84,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,813,794 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

