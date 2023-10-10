Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $209.79. 516,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

