Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NYF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 142,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after buying an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,384 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,706,000.

Shares of NYF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 40,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,528. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

