Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.09 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. 468,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

